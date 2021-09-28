Ghani Cool Chori Song Out: Taapsee Pannu starrer ZEE5 Original Rashmi Rocket is creating the right kind of buzz on social media. Now, the makers dropped the perfect Garba dance number titled ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ from the film and it will make you tap your feet, too. The upbeat dance number sets the tone of the Navratri festival already, courtesy to the catchy and lively tunes paired with the lyrics.Also Read - Rashmi Rocket: Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap And Others Praise Taapsee Pannu's Gripping Trailer

As the story of the film is set in a traditional Gujarati town, capturing the essence of the culture and their festivities was mandatory. Also Read - Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi Fights Against System For Dignity

Composed by Amit Trivedi and crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi, the high-on-energy festive dance track is filled with energetic dance moves by Taapsee who adds zeal with her traditional ghagra-choli garba outfit teamed up with sneakers. Also Read - Rashmi Rocket Release Date: Taapsee Pannu Starrer All Set To Premiere This Dussehra On Zee5

Watch Here:



Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, ‘RASHMI ROCKET’ is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She’s an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, ‘RASHMI ROCKET’ also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 15th October.