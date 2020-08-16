Mahesh Shetty, one of the closest friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a post on the late actor after a long time, demanding that the truth should come out about his death. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

Mahesh, who had co-starred with Sushant years ago in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, had chosen to maintain silence all this while. On Saturday, the actor took to his verified Instagram account to join the #globalprayers4ssr movement initiated by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sharing a photograph of himself with folded hands, the actor wrote: "#globalprayers4ssr #bepositive #lettruthwin.

Mahesh has been silent on Sushant all this while, even on social media. The last time he made a post on Sushant was a day after the latter’s last film Dil Bechara released. Sharing a throwback photo with Sushant, Mahesh had written ‘My hero’ along with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram #globalprayers4ssr #bepositive #lettruthwin A post shared by Mahesh Shetty (@memaheshshetty) on Aug 15, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

The global prayer meet called by the late actor’s sister was joined by thousands across the world. Apart from SSR’s family members, his friends from the TV industry, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, several politicians, and fans from all the corners of the world prayed for the departed soul and wished to know the truth of his death soon.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who reportedly dated Sushant for a while, also prayed for Sushant. Sharing a picture of her folded hands, Kriti wrote: “Because its always a good time to pray. Sending out Prayers and Positivity. May the truth shine soon. Today, this independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right.”

Kriti tagged her post with #jaihind #happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #MayTruthPrevail #LoveBeforeHate.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande called him a ‘Miracle-Man’. “Miracle-Man.. A Startling soul..An awe-inspiring personality.You will be missed Sushant,” Ankita wrote on Instagram while praying for Sushant.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev too joined the online campaign of #GlobalPrayersForSSR. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet, where we can see Baba Ramdev performing havan in the memory of the late actor.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They have demanded a CBI investigation into his death.