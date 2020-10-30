A few videos and photos showing waste, allegedly dumped by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions’ team in Goa, are doing the rounds on social media for a few days. Now, Goa’s Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo has asked the production house to render an apology for ‘littering’ at a village in the state where the team was shooting recently for a new film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also Read - Karan Johar's 2019 Viral Party Video Gets a Clean Chit by Forensic Science Laboratory: No Drugs Found

Lobo issued an official statement mentioning that they have asked the banner to apologise on social media and if they fail to do so, the government is going to impose a hefty fine. "Tender an apology on Facebook that it was an error and accept the fault. If they don't do it, we will fine them. My department will impose a fine on Dharma Productions," he said.

The video first surfaced online when the residents of Nerul in North Goa complained about the waste that was seen dumped in an open area last week after the team finished shooting their film in the state. On Tuesday, the state-run Entertainment Society of Goa issued a show-cause notice to Dilip Borkar, the line producer who was hired by Dharma Productions. He later said that the waste was being regularly collected by the contractor.

He was quoted as saying, “The garbage collected daily after the shoot was dumped at a site designated by the local panchayat. It was regularly collected by the contractor except on Sunday when it kept lying there and videos of it were shot and uploaded on social media.”

No official statement from KJo’s home banner has been released yet.