Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward and is on a supportive therapy to which he is responding well. Now, taking to Twitter, he shared an appreciation note for the doctors for their selfless service towards humanity. He tweeted, “Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity. (sic)” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek COVID-19 Health Update: 'They Are Responding Well to Treatment, Will Stay in Hospital For At Least 7 Days', Confirms Hospital Official

T 3594 (i) – pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity … pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020



On Tuesday, Big B shared a post thanking his fans and followers for wishing for his family’s good health. He tweeted, “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection.” (sic)

T 3592 – It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020



Hospital sources told PTI, “Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are stable and responding well to treatment. They will have to be in hospital for at least seven days.”

A hospital official said, “They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine.”

Meanwhile, 26 staff members working at their bungalows have tested negative for coronavirus. Apart from Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive and is admitted in the hospital. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive and are home-quarantined.