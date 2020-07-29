Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken a new turn after actor’s father KK Singh made some shocking allegations against son’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at the Jalebi actor and called her a ‘gold digger’. She further questioned about her connection with the ‘suicide gang’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Bihar Police to Probe Actor's Ex-Manager Disha Salian Suicide Case

She tweeted, “Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Sushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? Does she have valid reasons to kill Sushant? Or did the mafia use her? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now? #JusticeforSushantSingh Rajput. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Moves SC, Seeks Transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai

Check out the tweet here:

Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ?#JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/JLQEtrVVBp — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020



She also tweeted, “SSR’s family said @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra trying to protect the criminals,since when struggling actor Rhea became so powerful that she hired Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan’s lawyer & controlling law & order Face with tears of joy#Dhara302forSSRCulprits.”

The followed up tweet reads, “Aisa kyun lagta hai ki @MumbaiPolice police Rhea ke papa ki hai? Ya papa Jo ki hai ?”

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a post that reads ‘Truth wins’.

Meanwhile, Patna Police has reached Mumbai to investigate the new details of the suicide case. They have asked Mumbai Police to hand over the case diaries of Sushant’s suicide case along with the case file of actor’s former manager Disha Salian.

On Wednesday, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, where investigation in connection with the actor’s death is already in progress.

Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed the FIR at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station, accusing six people, including Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint. Rhea’s co-accused include her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty and brother Shauvik Chakraborty.

The Bihar Police team, which has arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, has recorded the statement of Meetu Singh, sister of the late actor.

Meetu Singh’s statement was recorded at a private residence in Versova. The same team has also reportedly visited Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai but the actress was missing from her home at the time. As per sources, the police met Meetu Singh after she left the Mumbai crime office.