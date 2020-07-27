Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu’s Twitter war seem to have no end as both the actors do not stay behind at taking a jibe at each other. It all started after Kangana called Taapsee a ‘B-grade actress’. In response to the latter, Taapsee said in an interview that she does not consider herself as the A-lister and does not know how to become one. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: From Mahesh Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, Mumbai Police Summon People For Further Investigation

Now, reacting to Taapsee’s ‘A-lister’ statement, Kangana tweeted the tip on how she can become an ‘A-lister’ actor. She tweeted, “Good acting, strong personality, above everything a solo hit …. preferably a blockbuster like Queen, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika if not even a normal solo hit will do, your time starts now … GO @taapsee. (sic)” along with the screenshot of Taapsee’s interview. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Karan Johar's Manager Being Summoned by Mumbai Police, Says 'Saheb Ko Pareshani Na Ho'

Apart from this, Kangana also accused Taapsee of ‘trying to sabotage justice’ for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non-existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation. (sic)”

“simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people”, reads the follow-up tweet.

Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation…(1/2) https://t.co/4YPRIFtiyH — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020



In the interview with CNN-News 18, Taapsee said, “This hasn’t been the first time. I have been saying consistently since this outsider-insider debate began, I am very proud of being an outsider. Because good or bad, right or wrong, it’s my journey. That’s the beauty of being an outsider. But what irked me was the fact that I was getting discredited. I am okay with people calling me names, I can’t change their thinking. But you can’t discredit my hard work, just because I don’t follow the same rules. That doesn’t make me inferior in any way. I am not going to take personal digs at people. I am not going to justify who I am, my filmography is out there for people to see.”