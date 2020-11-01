Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol became parents to a baby boy. The Vivah actor has given birth to her little bundle of Joy, a Baby Boy, today. She delivered the baby today morning, as per Times of India report. A source close to the couple told TOI, “She delivered in the morning. Anmol was by her side throughout in the operation theatre. Both Amrita and the baby are doing well.” Also Read - Amrita Rao Breaks Silence on Rumours of Dating Shahid Kapoor 14 Years After Vivah

During Navaratri, the actor shared on social media, “I feel blessed to witness my ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri”, she wrote while sporting a baby bump. Also Read - Baby Coming Soon! 9 Months Pregnant Amrita Rao Shares Photo of Her Baby Bump With Husband RJ Anmol



She also shared, “These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother’s and Mommy’s to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the many Devine Avatar’s that comes along with the territory of motherhood (sic).”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film ‘Thackeray’ where she played the role of Meenatai Thackeray.

Apart from Amrita, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sagrika Ghatge, Anita Hassanandani are also expecting their babies.