Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently started filming for Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film, Goodbye co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the first look of Big B and Rashmika leaked online from the set of the show and is going insanely viral on social media. In the photo, she can be seen shooting with Rashmika Mandana in the picture. While Amitabh is seen wearing a pink shirt paired with the dark green-coloured half jacket as he sports a salt and pepper look, Rashmika can be seen clad in a grey tank top. In the photo, Big B and Rashmika can be seen looking into a phone.Also Read - Dilip Kumar Funeral Updates: Actor Laid to Rest at Juhu Qabrastan, an Era Ends!

Check It Out Here:

The film will also star Neena Gupta for the first time opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film also features Pavail Gulati in a key role. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To An 'Institution’, Says ‘My Duas For Peace Of His Soul’

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandana is making her big Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Goodbye is Rashmika’s second Bollywood project. Also Read - KBC Producer Opens Up On What Went Wrong With Shah Rukh Khan As Host: 'AB Shoes Are Big To Fill In'

Apart from Goodbye, Big B will also be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund and Mayday. He will also make a comeback on TV with KBC season 12 as host. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone.