Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time with his film Dil Bechara opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The makers have finally released the trailer after a long wait. Sushant’s fans trended #DilBechara trailer since morning on Twitter and many revealed that they have been refreshing Fox Star Studios’s YouTube page in the wait for the trailer. Also Read - Dil Bechara Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Film is Emotional Ride of Romance
Fans can’t get over Sushant’s smile and applauds his performance. One user tweeted, “He never fails to make us smile. #DilBecharaTrailer.” Also Read - Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Netizens Trend #DilBecharaTrailer
Another wrote, “Trailer= goosebumps goosebumps Get ready for some more and more goosebumps Loudly crying faceButterflyPurple heart P.s. No one, I repeat no one can ever forget his smile:))) #DilBecharaTrailer.”
One more user tweeted, “The Trailer made me so emotional. Sushant was such a talent, so effortless and charming. The sheer presence of him lifts the whole trailer to an another level. Can’t wait to watch him bring one more character to life ! #DilBecharaTrailer #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara.”
Check out the reactions here:
Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. It is the adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles.
The film is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 24.
Stay tuned for the latest updates!