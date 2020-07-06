Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time with his film Dil Bechara opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The makers have finally released the trailer after a long wait. Sushant’s fans trended #DilBechara trailer since morning on Twitter and many revealed that they have been refreshing Fox Star Studios’s YouTube page in the wait for the trailer. Also Read - Dil Bechara Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Film is Emotional Ride of Romance

Fans can’t get over Sushant’s smile and applauds his performance. One user tweeted, “He never fails to make us smile. #DilBecharaTrailer.” Also Read - Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Netizens Trend #DilBecharaTrailer

Another wrote, “Trailer= goosebumps goosebumps Get ready for some more and more goosebumps Loudly crying faceButterflyPurple heart P.s. No one, I repeat no one can ever forget his smile:))) #DilBecharaTrailer.”

One more user tweeted, “The Trailer made me so emotional. Sushant was such a talent, so effortless and charming. The sheer presence of him lifts the whole trailer to an another level. Can’t wait to watch him bring one more character to life ! #DilBecharaTrailer #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara.”

Check out the reactions here:

Let’s cherish each and every moment Sushant Singh Rajput left for us & remember him with his precious smile! Watch the trailer of #DilBechara here:https://t.co/ibmd8HPTus#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/nl8T4TnNFd — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 6, 2020

appreciation tweet for sushant and sanjana’s chemistry. we love and appreciate you both so very much. #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/2EAPDQl05s — nyctophile. (@sprihaxx) July 6, 2020

• It was all goosebumps nd tears through out the trailer. Never thought we will have to see it without u around us. It’s not “SERI” for us.

• Every bit of dialogue totally opposite to his death.

• Don’t forget we still have to give him justice.

• Go watch #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/1clr28MKxu — ✨ (@Cursedstories1) July 6, 2020

I thought I won’t be able to watch #DilBecharaTrailer that I will end up crying but I didn’t. It’s such a beautiful trailer, the characters are so lively you don’t realise that the most beautiful smile you are watching on screen is no more with us. What a pure smile pic.twitter.com/490wvknACc — SwatKat (@swatic12) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer

Love never dies

Sushant will live forever ❣ pic.twitter.com/Gh16ioBKs2 — Minibala (@Rashika23062020) July 6, 2020

He truly gave us a FOREVER within numbered days!!❤️#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/nrr1w9p2et — ~ MemeYa ~ (@priya_stories) July 6, 2020

They robbed us from watching his beautiful & energetic smile one last time in theatres, Dear Sushant you were too good for this dirty industry & the cruel world.#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/xEbz8G7f5l — s (@Obsessedsoul_) July 6, 2020

He has the most beautiful smile ever #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/TokzxBnwKr — d (@cherrypieecake) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer Love gives us hope Birth or death cannot be decided by us, but how we live is on our hands How true are these statements w.r.t #SushanthSinghRajput , whose life was an inspiration for millions Sorry and Thank you SSR, u will forever live in our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/AaZTVUT88g — Apoorva (@apoorvavijay) July 6, 2020

The man who gonna show how to live a life to the fullest within the numbered days :’) ready to fall in love with the ever charming manny ♥ Shushant you really nailed it.#DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/KAPqeGUZhe — A سے Aنza ✨ (@Anzayyyyy) July 6, 2020



Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. It is the adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles.

The film is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 24.

