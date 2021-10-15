Gorkha First Look: Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai are all set to collaborate again after Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. Adding one more film to his long list of upcoming films, Akshay on Friday announced Gorkha. The actor tweeted the first look of the film and revealed that he will be playing the role of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo. He wrote, “Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.”Also Read - Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Zee TV’s One-of-its-Kind Celebrity Chat Show That Offered Right Emotions in 2002

The film is based on Major General Ian Cardozo, who amputated his own legs during the 1971 war to prevent the setting of gangrene. Gorkha will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Aanand L Rai said in a statement that he is looking forward to his third collaboration with Akshay Kumar. He said, "We are honoured to bring the story of a legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo whose name goes down in history for his immense courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. I am also excited to work with Akshay sir again for the third time."

Major General Ian Cardozo also opened up on the film based on his life and said, “I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Anand and Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army.”

Meanwhile, Akshay has films including Sooryavanshi, which is set for November 5 release. Other projects include Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.