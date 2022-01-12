Govinda trolled for music video: Actor Govinda has released his new music video titled Hello. He took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the video and share the full YouTube link. The video shows Govinda dressed in a sparkly white suit, matching steps with a girl on the song which is written and composed by himself. The actor showcases some quirky dance steps including the famous pelvic thrust and the girl follows him wearing a sparkly purple dress with red strands in hair and loud makeup.Also Read - Kashmera Shah Jokes About Krushna’s Fight With Govinda-Sunita in Front of Salman Khan: Mujhe Mana Karke Khud Jhagda Kia

The video is one of Govinda’s solo music videos that he had announced earlier on social media. The 90s superstar reprises his old peppy self with those funny expressions on the face and interesting dance steps that his fans know him for. However, despite all of that, something about this video just doesn’t go well with the audience. Several social media users took to the comment section of his post to express their disappointment with the video. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Adds More Spark to The Mama-Bhanja Row, Takes Dig at Govinda 'Aajkal Main Family Me Nahi Hun'!

While some explained how the video looks funny, some asked him to leave the ’90s already and do something which looks relevant as per the 2022 trend. “Ek zamane ka megastar ko tike rehne k liye aise 3rd class music video banana pad rha h.😢 It proves nothing is permanent (sic),” wrote one user, while another wrote, “Bohot hi wahiyaat songs nikal rahe ho sir bohot hi wahiyaat. Magar fir bhi aapko support kar raha hoon just because aapka time acha ho jaay aap fir bollywood me aa jao (sic).” Also Read - Govinda's Gift to His Wife Sunita Beats All The Karwa Chauth Gifts Out There: A Swanky BMW - no Kidding!

Check out Govinda’s post here and the comments on it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Now, check Govinda’s new music video titled Hello:

