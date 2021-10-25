Govinda’s Karwa Chauth gift to wife: It was Karwa Chauth on Sunday which also means Bollywood celebs went all big with the celebrations and showed their fans that they are the king of their hearts. Actor Govinda, who is considered one of the ’90s superstars, won his fans’ hearts by gifting his wife a swanky car on Karwa Chauth. The actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja kept the fast for his long life and the couple celebrated the day with a lavish new car in the family.Also Read - Govinda's Son Yashvardhan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon? Mummy Sunita Ahuja Reveals It All

Govinda dropped the images of the new ride on social media and wrote how he was super happy to be gifting a brand new luxury BMW to his best friend and the mother of his two kids. The caption on the actor’s post read, “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you. My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena. You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove (sic)” Also Read - Govinda – Krushna Abhishek Rift: Sunita Ahuja Slams Kashmera Shah, Calls Her ‘Bad Daughter-in-Law’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

The couple posed alongside their new car in the photos. While Govinda wore a red kurta-pyjama and a black Nehru jacket, his wife dressed up in a traditional red saree and lots of old jewellery.

Interestingly, this post comes two days after Kashmera Shah, who is the partner of Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, took a dig at the actor by saying that he should ‘fire’ his current manager. For the uninitiated, Sunita takes care of Govinda’s present engagement and manages his work. “If he fires his current manager and gets a good manager who actually wants him to get good work, then things can happens. Jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad. Govinda ji is a very talented actor and he should not be sitting at home,” she said.