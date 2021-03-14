Actor Govinda has been away from the big screen for quite a sometime now. However, this year, he will be locking some of the scripts and he is likely to make his debut on the OTT platform. In his latest interview with ETimes, he made some explosive statements about his 15-years journey in the entertainment industry. He said, “In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around Rs 16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen. Now, I am ready to kick-start 2021 in a big way. As they say, apne bhi paraye ho jaate hain. If fate is not on your side, then your own people also turn against you.” Also Read - Chehre Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan Film Gets New Release Date, Rhea Chakraborty Still Missing

He further revealed that he has been a victim of nepotism and even saw Amitabh Bachchan struggling. He was quoted as saying, "See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don't know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead."

Speaking about his cold war with Krushna Abhishek, he said, “I really don’t know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it.”

Speaking about giving chance to newcomers, he said, “At this age, I cannot go through the rigmarole, but I would like to give back to society by giving a chance to newcomers. I want to eliminate the difficulties that they have to go through, created by the big names in the industry. I am no longer in the age bracket to struggle again; now is the time for me to give back to people so that they are able to navigate the present scenario.”

Hinting at nepotism prevailing in the industry, he said, “I have nothing to say about today’s situation. What people are saying today, I have been saying that for several years. There is no point discussing that now. It did not take a year or two. I have been fighting this battle for 20 years and some people have maligned my name but I ignored them. This is how one should behave with them instead of wasting your time fighting as then you will not be able to work.”

Talking about his approach towards life, he said, “I have become more corrupt and bitter. These days, I party, smoke, and also drink. The old Govinda was very pious. Earlier, my emotional nature came in the way of my work but today, I don’t get emotional. I deal with situations more practically and business-like.”