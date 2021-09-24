Mumbai: After ruling Bollywood with his acting and dancing style, Govinda is all set to launch his son Yashvardhan. In a recent interview, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja talked about the same and revealed that they are in talks with ‘a few people’. She also revealed that his debut plans got delayed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and further added that they want a good production house for their son’s Bollywood debut. Sunita Ahuja also talked about how Yashvardhan has been preparing for his debut by working on his acting, dance and physique.Also Read - Govinda – Krushna Abhishek Rift: Sunita Ahuja Slams Kashmera Shah, Calls Her ‘Bad Daughter-in-Law’

"Yashvardhan's debut got delayed because of the lockdown. We are in talks with few people about his launch. We want good production houses and a good story because it will be his first film. My son is preparing a lot for his debut. He is busy building his body, learning acting, dancing, and doing other things. We'll launch him soon," Sunita Ahuja told The Times of India.

Yashwardhan has worked as an assistant director under Sajid Nadiadwala and has assisted him in several big films like Dishoom, Kick 2, and Tadap.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are also blessed with a daughter – Tina Ahuja. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Smeep Kang’s Second Hand Husband. The movie also featured Gippy Grewal, Geeta Basra and Dharmendra.

Recently, Sunita Ahuja also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Govinda. The same episode was skipped by Krushna Abhishek. In another interview, Sunita had expressed disappointment with the same and had called it ‘upsetting and infuriating’. “Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga,” Sunita had said.