Actor Ranveer Singh is leaving his fans impressed and lovestruck with his charming collage of selfies flaunting his long hair look and bare chest. Taking to Instagram, the 83 actor uploaded a monochrome collage of selfies to highlight his sharp facial features. The post will definitely make you skip a beat. He captioned it, “The gram made me do it. (sic)” Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, And Siddhant Chaturvedi to Begin Shooting in Goa?

Check out the picture here:



Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown is announced, he along with his wife Deepika Padukone, has been home-quarantined. The much-loved couple often share glimpses from their workout sessions to baking and amping their cooking skills.

A few days back, reports were doing rounds that Karan Johar is planning to make a film with Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. As per the sources, KJo has narrated the story to both the actors and they have given a verbal nod.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Earlier, speaking about spending quality time with Ranveer, Deepika had said that he sleeps 20 hours a day. She said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

“For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy”, she added.