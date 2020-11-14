Actor Ranveer Singh wished his ‘gudiya’ wife Deepika Padukone on their second wedding anniversary. The actor shared some gorgeous photos clicked in Italy during their wedding festivities in 2018. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Stuns In An Ivory Kurta Sharara Set By Ritika Mirchandani Worth Rs 89K

Ranveer and Deepika, dressed in Sabyasachi outfits, look stunning in the photos. The caption on Ranveer's post reads, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone." (sic)

While Ranveer is seen all dressed in a kurta with a pale pink bandhgala jacket while Deepika wears a white suit with giant pink flowers printed on it. The actor further kept her hair tied in a side-parted straight ponytail. The wide sile on their faces and the amazing glow make the pictures more appealing.

DeepVeer, as they are known among their fans, never fail to give couple goals to others. These pictures just take the entire chemistry a notch ahead.

The two stars got married in at Lake Como in Italy in the presence of their immediate family members and close friends. It was a dual wedding for the couple who first got married in a South Indian wedding ceremony and then performed the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!