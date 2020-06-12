Director Shoojit Sircar‘s Gulabo Sitabo got a midnight release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 and the viewers are now talking about it. Several Twitter users have given the film a positive nod, especially because of the kind of performances its lead stars – Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan have shown. The film is set in Lucknow and Bachchan plays the role of an annoying landlord while Ayushmann is Bankey who’s the kind of tenant who neither gives the rent nor leaves the house. However, things change when they realise that the 100-years-old haveli they are living in has come under the radar of the archaeological department, and now they have to do something to protect it before it is owned by the government. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo: Know Date, Time of Release, Cast, Songs, Trailer And Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Amitabh Bachchan has undergone a complete change of appearance for his role in the film. His character name is Mirza and he wears worn-out clothes and carries an attitude of a greedy loner who will even sell a bulb for a few rupees and lock up all the toilets in the haveli to teach his tenants a lesson. The tom-and-jerry chemistry that the two characters share in the film seems to have impressed the audience. At least that’s what Twitterati say. Check out these interesting tweets: Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Promotions: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Share Tongue Twister Videos, Guess Who Won?

Good things in quarantine. Must watch. #GulaboSitabo — Anirban Saha (@_anirban_saha) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboOnPrime #GulaboSitaboreview , a new normal for cinema viewing, a new approach , new strategy, perspective. @SrBachchan @ayushmannk a new narrative commences today . Perhaps a balance between the old & new under the new normal. Cinema viewing will change — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) June 12, 2020

@SrBachchan @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar #GulaboSitabo is an awesome movie. mr Bacchan u r a legend and u prove it again. excellent direction, amazing cast 👏👏👏🙏🙌🙌 — dinesh khiani (@dineshkhiani) June 12, 2020

Now Watching #GulaboSitabo and so far I am enjoying the dialogues of the films and banter between @ayushmannk and @SrBachchan is so real. — Pushpendra Pandya (@peculiarblend) June 12, 2020

@ShoojitSircar what a beautiful film you’ve made #GulaboSitabo — TejInder Singh Khamkha (@khamkhaArtist) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboOnPrime @SrBachchan Mirza Sahab apne ❤ jeet liya😍 Take a bow!!🙌👏😘 From First Day First Show TO First Day First Stream❤ This movie stands out from typical Bollywood Movies&Captures a refreshing theme which is both hilarious & interesting to watch. pic.twitter.com/goVFingX7z — Bhagyashree 🆎EF💟 (@BhagyashreeKol) June 12, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo is the first Hindi film that has seen a digital release before hitting the theatres. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Gulabo Sitabo derives its title from the popular local puppets in the city that are named as Gulabo and Sitabo. Have you watched the film yet?