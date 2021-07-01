Gulshan Kumar Murder Case Verdict: The Bombay High Court dismissed an appeal filed by Abdul Rauf, convicted in the Gulshan Kumar Murder Case, challenging his conviction and life term imprisonment. The court on Thursday said that Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant “does not deserve any leniency” while pronouncing its judgment. Also Read - Salman Khan's Surprised Reaction When Fan Snuck up to Him For Selfie is Viral Now

Kumar, the owner of music label T-Series was shot dead outside a temple in August 1997. Abdul Rauf was convicted of murdering him under section 302, 307 of IPC, and under section 120-B of the IPC. While pronouncing the judgment today, a division bench of Justice SS Jadhav and Justice NR Borkar said, “Appellant Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant has criminal antecedents. He is not entitled to remission as he absconded right after his arrest. He was released on furlough in 2009. Hence in the interest of justice at large, he does not deserve any leniency.” Also Read - Aamir Khan Agrees to Work With #MeToo Accused Subhash Kapoor in Mogul, Says, 'Can't Decide if He's Guilty or Not'

The court added, “Conviction and sentence passed against the appellant under section 302, 307 of IPC by the judgment of sessions court judge dated April 29, 2002, is upheld. Appellant is also convicted under section 120-B of IPC. The appellant however is acquitted of charges under sections 392 and 397 of IPC.” The court also dismissed the State government’s appeal filed against the acquittal of producer Ramesh Taurani who was earlier acquitted on the charges of abetment to murder in the same case. Also Read - Bhushan Kumar Talks About The Lead Actor of His Father Gulshan Kumar's Biopic Mogul

A total of four appeals were listed in the High Court. Three appeals were against the conviction of accused Rauf Merchant, Rakesh Chanchaya Pinnam, and Rakesh Khaokar, while another was filed by the Maharashtra government against the acquittal of Taurani.

Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was killed on August 19, 1997, in Juhu. Several people were arrested and prosecuted in his murder cases.