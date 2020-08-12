Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has finally released on Netflix. The film is based on the story of a first-ever woman IAF pilot who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999. The film is based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world. Also Read - Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Twitter Reactions: Netizens Calls Out Janhvi Kapoor For 'Bad Acting Skills', 'Nepotism', Hails Pankaj Tripathi's Performance

Here is all you need to know about the real Kargil Girl, Gunjan Saxena:

♦ Gunjan Saxena was honoured with Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena to Release on Netflix, Actor Shares Heart-warming Video of Original Kargil Girl

♦Her family has been serving the Indian Army for years. Her father and brother were in the Indian Army and she took the inspiration from them and followed the suit.



♦ She completed her graduation from Hansraj College in Delhi and then went on to take the SSB entrance exam. She cleared the exam and joined the Indian Air Force in 1994.

♦ Gunjan moved to Srinagar Air Field after joining IAF. She was the only woman pilot among the male-dominated group of officers. Her entry in the academy made many uncomfortable and was also the subject of harsh discrimination.

♦ In 1999, when the Kargil war conflict was on a rise, she refused to have any issue and continued to fly. She was one of the pilots, who flew over the Kargil-Tololing-Batalik area and surveyed its activity report. When casualties were reported, she went for medical evacuations. Gunjan’s chopper almost missed the enemy’s missile and crashed, but she continued her duty and landed on a helipad. She waited for injured soldiers to be carried to her chopper and successfully rescued them.

♦ Speaking about her experience on the war ground, she said, “I think it is the ultimate feeling that you can ever have as a helicopter pilot. That was one of our main roles there – casualty evacuation. I would say it’s a very satisfying feeling when you save a life because that is what you’re there for.”

♦ In the 90s, Gunjan Saxena serves as a short service commissioned officer but today the women in the air force have permanent commission.



♦ During the Kargil war, her main role was to evacuate wounded soldiers, transport supplies and assist surveillance. She would go on to be part of operations to evacuate over 900 troops, both injured and dead from Kargil.

♦ In 2004, after serving as a pilot for seven years, her career ended because that time there was no concept of the permanent commission for women.



Helmed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The film is a biopic based on the Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999.