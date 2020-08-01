The much-awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor starring Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is finally out which narrates the story of first Indian female air Force pilot in combat at Kargil war. It shows the struggle of a woman who wants to make her space in the man’s world. The trailer gives us glimpses into Gunjan’s dreams and aspirations as a girl who inspires to become a pilot. The struggles and naysayers, who believed that she can’t do it and not having ladies changing room or losing to men in army, are nicely portrayed. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Promising But Pankaj Tripathi Steals The Show in Trailer of Netflix Film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

However, after watching the trailer netizens believe that Janhvi Kapoor did not to justice to the role and was ‘too bland’ in the trailer. On the other hand, Pankaj Teripathi, who plays a supporting and encouraging father of Gunjan Saxena, was hailed for his performance. Also Read - Ludo First Look: Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Hot in Red Dress, Rajkummar Rao Flaunts Distinct Hairstyle

From sharing hilarious memes to many boycotting the film due to ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, people have different opinions on this one. Interestingly, they even pointed out that Karan Johar’s name is not included in the film and many believe it is because of the nepotism heat he faced in the last one month. Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83

One user wrote, “Too much respect for real #GunjanSaxena, the Kargil girl. But when #janhvikapoor is chosen for this role who don’t have any acting skill.”

Another wrote, “#Gunjansaxena no offense to her But what on earth did #JanhviKapoor do to get this role Its Wrong and i will surely not watch it this is pure Nepotism.”

One more user wrote, “This is a huge improvement and hopefully she’ll keep growing with every film cause that’s how great artists are made. #JanhviKapoor #GunjanSaxena.”

Check out the reactions here:

#JanhviKapoor Conedy film i guessed earlier today by the promotion of it.. pic.twitter.com/GtFkFLjH5C — Ranaut 👇follow back 100% (@Subrata32040352) August 1, 2020

I think we deserved someone better than #JanhviKapoor . Below average performance. But will still get awards and praises because of Nepotism. How sad! — Anika (@radicallyreal1) August 1, 2020

All of sudden bollywood celebrities strated promoting & sharing trailer of #JanhviKapoor’s The Kargil Girl and no one stood up or raised voice for #SushantSinghRajput. This is such a shame bollywood deserves to be boycotted. #CBIForSushant #UddhavResignOrCBI4SSR #BoycottBollywood — Taruna Agrawal (@tarunaagrawal15) August 1, 2020

watching #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl trailer, I feel like #JanhviKapoor lived in this role and she puts her all effort.

#GunjanSaxena is not only a pilot but also an Inspiration for many girls who are aiming their dreams in tough paths

The Kargil Girl#GunjanSaxenaTrailer pic.twitter.com/vrlsfTYKRa — Sandeep (@Sandeep72589110) August 1, 2020

#JanhviKapoor playing the character of gunjan saxena The Kargil Girl#TheKargilGirl trailer out now

For acting of janhvi.. pic.twitter.com/xhJsaNvXmT — ADaRsH rAi ☮ (@speakng_scalpel) August 1, 2020

After #JanhviKapoor gets trolled for #GunjanSaxena

Boney Kapoor to Netizens: pic.twitter.com/HvbxAMLR35 — Khane me kya hai (@kshitiz_ajmera) August 1, 2020

Helmed by Sharan Sharma and co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.