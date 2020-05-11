After many prominent Bollywood names, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also brings a song to ignite hope in the hearts of people in these tough times. The actor has crooned to a song titled Guzar Jayega for his fellow countrymen, attempting to encourage them to think positive and have patience. The song will be releasing today across various social media platforms. Also Read - Salman Khan Takes up 'Anna Daan Challenge', Distributes Ration to Needy People | WATCH

As revealed by Bombay Times, Guzar Jayega is a motivational song that features over 65 artistes and athletes coming together for a cause. While Bachchan plays the narrator, the singers, TV actors, sportspersons and media personnel appear one-by-one to ask people to not fret out and stay united. The song is made by producer and content creator Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and his filmmaker friend Jay Verma. The music of the track is composed by Jazim Sharma while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal. Also Read - Watch Thahar Ja: Ajay Devgn Asks You to Pause, Relax And Reflect on Life in This Soulful Rendition About COVID-19 Crisis

Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Shreya Ghoshal, Sanya Mirza, Shaan, Hans Raj Hans, Vijender Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, Deepa Malik, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Babul Supriyo, Ananya Birla, Sunny Leone, Abhinav Bindra, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sushil Kumar, Jyoti Nooran, Richa Sharma, Leander Paes, Babita Phogat, Akhil Sachdeva and Sunny Leone among others are a part of Guzar Jayega. Also Read - Watch Teri Mitti Tribute For Doctors on COVID Duty: Manoj Muntashir And B Praak's Magic Will Leave You Teary Eyed

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country in ways that were never heard or seen. The deadly virus has killed 2109 people with over 62,000 confirmed cases in India so far. People are living under self-isolation, observing the protocols of lockdown and trying to hope for better every day. A beautiful song telling them that this all will be over soon just adds little sanity in the chaos. Varun, the creator of the song, told the daily, “We felt that people need some hope and a sense of unity in these testing times. Hence, we came up with this song. We are fortunate that Mr Amitabh Bachchan liked our concept and offered his support.”

As many as 50 singers have sung the song. Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been actively participating in the social work to help the needy these days, talked about how this song will give goosebumps to all. He said, “When I first heard this song, it gave me goosebumps. Amit ji’s narrative filled me with courage. The lyrics will speak to you.”

For actor Sunny Leone, this is the time to stay together and let each other know that no one is alone. She added, “We have come together to instill hope and courage through this song. We are in this together and this, too, shall pass. Stay home and stay safe.”

Before Guzar Jayega, several celebrities contributed with their versions of the motivational songs to encourage people in these trying times. Akshay Kumar released a tribute to the frontline healthcare workers with a modified version of Teri Mitti, Ajay Devgn released a song titled Thahar Ja to advise people that this is not the time to rush and run in their lives. Kamal Haasan, Shankar Mahadevan also released their songs amid the pandemic.