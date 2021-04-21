Filmmaker Hansal Mehta might have contracted the COVID-19 after his wife and daughters were infected by the deadly virus. The filmmaker tweeted, “Looks like I’ve also got the virus. Throat, fever, and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus. (sic)” Earlier, his wife and daughters also tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Go-to Wedding Shops in UP's Prayagraj Now Sell Funeral Items

He had tweeted, “Inspite of precautions, my wife and daughters are symptomatic and are being treated for COVID-19 while we await test results from overworked labs.” He has also urged everyone to stay indoors and said that prayers and festivals can be done privately.

He had also sought help for his COVID-19 positive son Pallava, who also suffers from Downs Syndrome. In the tweet, he had informed fans about how he is in need os Ramdesivir injections for his son who has low oxygen saturation. He also informed that his son has also developed mild symptoms of the infection. He wrote, “Need help with procuring Remdesvir for my son Pallava who is Covid +ve and has low O2 saturation. Would appreciate leads.”

Am overwhelmed that so many wonderful people reached out to help Pallava. Have deleted the tweet as his requirement is being met. Thank you so much for all the love. Keep him in your prayers. Love. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansal Mehta had helmed the blockbuster hit web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi.