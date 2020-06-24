The nepotism debate has been sparked off after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been reported that due to prevailing nepotism the actor has been ousted from the films and has held star kids responsible for the same. Now, director Hansal Mehta has also waded into the controversy and felt that the debate needs to be more ‘broadened’. He states that his son ‘got a step in the door’ because of him but also points out that being his son was not the only reason for him to get the opportunity, as his ‘talent, discipline, hard work, and similar values’ plays an important role. Also Read - Inder Kumar's Wife Pallavi Kumar Reveals Actor Was Victim to Nepotism, Accuses KJO, SRK For Giving False Hope

The director shared that he may or may not produce his son’s films but his success or failure totally depends on his talent. He also shared that ‘father’s shadow will be his biggest benefit and greatest bane’. Also Read - Monali Thakur Extends Her Support to Sonu Nigam, Says 'There is Alot of Mafiagiri, Nobody Gets Their Due'

As per him, people are not addressing the ‘elephant in the room’ and ‘belittle the real battle’ which is between ‘powerful and the rising’, ‘old and new’, ‘rigidity and change’ and ‘secure and insecure’ when addressing the issue of nepotism. Also Read - Bollywood Mafia: Adnan Sami Supports Sonu Nigam on His Mafia Statement, Calls Out 'Self-Professed Gods' of Music Industry

The National Award-winning filmmaker feels it is a misconception that ‘PT, imaging, paid media and gossip’ are the essential tools for ‘survival’. He claimed that media is using ‘insecurities and aspirations’ and giving the media ‘talent’ will help accomplish the ‘change’. He shares that instead of ‘Obsession over gym and airport looks’, if talent started doing the talking, the ‘filth’ in the industry will go away.

Check out the tweets here:

This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

So when people take off on nepotism they do not really address the elephant in the room. They belittle the real battle. The battle between the powerful and the rising. The battle between old and new. The battle between rigidity and change. The battle between secure and insecure. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Unfortunately, we often mistake PR, imaging, paid media and gossip as essential tools for survival here. Media uses our insecurities and aspirations to its benefit. We need to change that by being that change. Media will thrive on what you give them. Give them your talent. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020



A netizen pointed out that debate is about talented not even getting the opportunity, to which Mehta responded and said that ‘it is nobody’s fault’ that his son gets the chance. He further pointed out that even the ‘privilege’ has to be earned to be inherited.

Point is that I started without that advantage. And it’s nobody’s fault that my son gets a foot in the door. Privilege that is inherited has to be earned to be retained. Privilege that is earned has to be sustained and retained. https://t.co/s3tRF5ghdx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020



Meanwhile, netizens are calling out film families such as Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor for being the product of nepotism. Many have deactivated their Twitter account while others have turned off their Instagram comment section.