Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the news of the Indian government's recent statement on COVID vaccination. The government stated that covid-19 vaccination will be provided to those 'who need it' and not 'want it'. Taking to Twitter, Mehta shared a picture of his 25-year-old son who suffers from Down syndrome and raised the question, "My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near-fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?"

Many users ‘blessed’ Pallav, while one suggested consulting a doctor about the vaccine dose. Many even supported Hansal and said that vaccines for all should be made.

Sir, will you go by tweeter opinion?… Better consult a qualified doctor…God bless him… — Siba Sankark Nayak (@Sankar_Odisha) April 7, 2021

Actually, according to govt of India, a person with Downs syndrome is already eligible.. — Bhidu (@Bhidu19) April 7, 2021

Sir exactly, govt’s approach is totally faulted. Seems in misguided zeal 2 emerge as global saviour they have run out of it as they shipped most of it to other countries. Now they will rush to produce more stock, quality ll suffer and Covid won’t be contained and catastrophe😡 — Goldstandardindian_ (@Goldstandardin2) April 7, 2021



Earlier in the day, Hansal made headlines after it was announced that the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal has been abolished, which means the makers will have to directly consult the high court if an issue arises. He reacted by saying, “Do the high courts have a lot of time to address film certification grievances? How many film producers will have the means to approach the courts? The FCAT discontinuation feels arbitrary and is definitely restrictive. Why this unfortunate timing? Why take this decision at all?”

Do the high courts have a lot of time to address film certification grievances? How many film producers will have the means to approach the courts? The FCAT discontinuation feels arbitrary and is definitely restrictive. Why this unfortunate timing? Why take this decision at all? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansal Mehta had helmed the blockbuster hit web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi.