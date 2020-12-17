Actor Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures from the Maldives. The actor is enjoying the beautiful sunny weather and white sands while on a photoshoot project. The popular South Indian actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself posing like a ‘mermaid’. At least, that’s what she mentioned in the caption of her photo. Hansika wrote, “Mermaids are real, don’t let scientists fool u 😋🌸#maldives🇲🇻 #maafushivaru” (sic) Also Read - Sophie Choudry Does Yoga in a Bikini, Shares Sun-Kissed Pictures From Maldives - See Viral Photos

Wearing a metallic blue coloured skirt with a thigh-high slit and a pink ruffled crop-top, Hansika gave all the lovely beachy-vibes. She flaunted a wet hairdo and a statement neckpiece with her outfit, adding more jazz to her vacay look. Hansika also posted a hilarious video of herself teasing her brother Prashant Motwani who has accompanied her to the Maldives. Hansika and Prashant are such partners in crime and have travelled to the Maldives together many a time. His brother is in love with the stunning place and that’s also quite visible on his Instagram profile where he keeps sharing ‘major missing Maldives’ posts every now and then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Meanwhile, Hansika is not the only celebrity who’s holidaying in the Maldives. Almost half of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry is or has visited the Maldives to have some down-time. Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Sophie Choudry, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Elli Avram and Deanne Panday among many others soaked in the Maldivian sun recently and let their pandemic blues go away. What do you have to say to Hansika’s pictures though?