Mumbai: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, actor Rhea Chakraborty has taken the opportunity to wish for strength and power to battle the health crisis in India. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her holding Hanuman Chalisa in her hand. She captioned it, “Give us the power to fight this storm, Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali (sic).” Also Read - PM of This Country Fined Rs 14,000 As He Attends Covid Meeting Without Face Mask!

Not only her, but many celebrities shared similar posts on Hanuman Jayanti. Actor Kartik Aaryan shared an animated image of Lord Hanuman carrying an oxygen cylinder in his hand. He dedicated his post to Covid warriors and wrote, “This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others. Jai Bajrang Bali #HanumanJayanti #Repost @shanoosharmarahihai (sic).” Anupam Kher and Varun Dhawan also shared similar posts.

On Monday, Rhea took to her Instagram stories and penned a note thanking them for their work in the fight against coronavirus. She wrote, “Let’s go Mumbai ! Grateful to the Covid warriors ( frontline workers ) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us. (sic)”

On Friday, Rhea opened her direct message option for all with the intention to help those in need. She announced, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength.”

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen among others have come forward to fight the health crisis in the country.