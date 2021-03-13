Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood has turned a year older today,56, (March 14). He is also called the man with the Midas touch in the entertainment industry, for whatever he touches, in whichever capacity – be it a full-fledged lead role or a cameo or just a production – never fails to impress the audience. Here India.com brings you some of the unknown facts about Aamir Khan: Also Read - Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Bollywood Fraternity Pour Wishes For Mr Perfectionist on His Special Day

♦ You cannot enjoy a meal with Aamir Khan since he has an eating disorder. His wife Kiran Rao had revealed on chat show Koffee With Karan that he is either on a strict diet or eating everything that there is on the table. So eating with him can be tricky.

♦ Before becoming an actor, Aamir showed interest in filmmaking and made his first film at the age of 16. Assisted by his friend Aditya Bhattacharya (Filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya's son), Aamir made a silent experimental film called Paranoia.

♦ Before becoming an actor, Aamir worked behind the scenes for a theatre group called Avantar. It is then he realised that not just backstage, but he would love to be in front of the camera as well.

♦ Aamir stopped attending award shows thanks to Sunny Deol. Yes, the actor won the Best Actor award for Ghayal, the same year that Aamir was nominated for Dil (1990). However, the same year Aamir earned his first recognition – a special mention at the National Film Award ceremony for his role in Raakh (1989).

♦ You cannot party with Aamir if there is music involved. He hates loud music and keeps asking you to reduce the volume from time to time and probably end up irritating you.

♦ Movies were not Aamir Khan’s only love. When in school, he had a keen interest in lawn tennis and has participated in a few state-level championships.

♦ The actor has three more National Film Awards his movies – Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and 3 Idiots, a Padma Shri bestowed upon him in 2003, and a Padma Bhushan that he won in 2010.

♦ Juhi Chawla was Aamir Khan’s co-star in QSQT and the two became great friends and went on to do around 7 films together. However, the actor’s incorrigible habit of playing pranks put Juhi off while on the sets of Ishq (1997) and their equation soured. They didn’t do any films together post that but patched up a few years later.

Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan!