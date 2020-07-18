Actor Bhumi Pednekar turns 28-years-old today. The gorgeous actor makes her Bollywood debut with romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha and since then there is no stopping for her. She won many accolades for her performance and has been one of the hottest divas of Bollywood. Here, we bring you some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about the gorgeous lady. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on Being Her Teacher on Sonchiriya Sets in a Beautiful Poem

♦ Bhumi Pednekar was born on July 18, 1989, in Mumbai. Surprisingly, she is not a trained actor.

♦ She started her career as an assistant to the casting director of Yash Raj Films.

♦ While working as an assistant for Yash Raj Films, she auditioned many girls for Dum Laga Ke Haisha but all were rejected. Once she tried to enact as a demo to give a brief to the other actors, surprising the casting people chose the act as an audition and found her perfect for the role. And that is how she made her Bollywood debut.

♦ She also signed a contract with Yash Raj Films for three movies, post Dum Laga Ke Haisha success.

♦ The 28-year-old actor is a Bollywood fan and has watched KRK’s Deshdrohi over 100 times.

♦ She has been working with Yash Raj Films from the last seven years now.

♦ Bhumi has always had a great figure in real life but to justify her character she had gained a lot of weight. If reports are to be believed, she gained over 10-15 kg of weight to resemble the character. After the film, she lost the entire weight to regain her figure and beauty.

♦ She did her schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir School, Juhu in Mumbai. She has been a meritorious student but failed once in the 7TH standard in Physics.

♦ She did her graduation in commerce via correspondence.

♦ She assisted Yash Raj Films in casting actors for films such as Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year and Teen Patti.

Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar!