On Anil Kapoor’s 64th birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor penned a heart-warming post for her daddy. Taking to Instagram, the Neerja star shared a stunning picture of her with Anil and captioned it, “Happy happy birthday daddy… you’re the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor. (sic)” Also Read - Anil Kapoor Apologises to IAF For Wearing Their Uniform And Abusing in Netflix's AK vs AK- Watch

Last night, Anil celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. He celebrated his special day with co-stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and wife Sunita. The forever young actor is receiving birthday wishes all across social media.

On his birthday, his film AK vs AK will be released later in the day on Netflix. In the comic thriller, the actor plays an exaggerated version of himself opposite director Anurag Kashyap. The two will be seen locking horns over a single night in Mumbai. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Last year, the actor spoke about his birthday and told Hindustan Times, “I never became a birthday person because my birthday falls on Christmas eve. We usually have the eve parties, and both coincide with each other. So, it’s more about celebrating Christmas than my birthday. In the past, I used to have small parties, which got bigger and bigger, but now, it’s back to being small. It’s all about my family now.”