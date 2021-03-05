On Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 20th birthday, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable wish for the birthday boy. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of pictures with her brother Ibrahim from their throwback vacations. In the midst of their recent pictures, you will find a cute photo of their childhood. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a newborn, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock-knock jokes.” Also Read - Gauahar Khan Remembers Her Father in a Heart-wrenching Note, Says 'I am so Much of You Papa'

Earlier, she even took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang video of his football-themed cake, given his interest in the sport. Sharing the boomerang video, she wrote, “I love my little brother.”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a lovely wish for the ‘handsome boy’. Sharing a cute and sassy wish, she wrote, “Happy birthday handsome”.

Ibrahim is currently studying and is keen to join the film industry. When Sara was asked about what advice would she give her brother before he joins the industry, she had told ETimes, “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

Back in 2019, Saif had said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”