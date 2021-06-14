Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife, actor, and MP Kirron Kher. The latter is fighting cancer currently and Anupam wished for more strength and resilience for his wife. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 14, Monday: Gemini And Leo Should Remain Cautious With Their Finances And Job

The actor dropped many pictures from over the years in his post on Instagram including the one clicked with legendary actor Robert De Niro and popular Hollywood star Bradley Cooper as he wrote, "Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! 🌺😍🙏 @kirronkhermp #Birthday #SpecialDay #14thJune #Family #MemberParliament #Actress #ColThakarSingh #DalaiLama #RobertDeNiro #BradleyCooper (sic)".

It was earlier this year that Anupam announced the news of his wife’s diagnosis on social media. In an Instagram post, he released an official statement on the family’s behalf confirming that Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Kher wrote about his wife’s fighting spirit and mentioned how she plans to come out stronger from this. The popular actor, who has also been contributing actively to the COVID relief work across the country, wrote, “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on (sic).”

We wish a speedy recovery to Kirron and a very happy birthday!