Manushi Chhillar, who represented Haryana at Femina Miss India 2017, and won Miss World pageant, turns 23 on Thursday, May 14. Chhillar was a studious girl, who topped in English in class 12 and scored 96% in her boards. She also cleared the All India Pre Medical Test in her first attempt and was pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat until she decided to devote more time to the beauty pageant and subsequently to films. Also Read - Coronavirus Impacts Film Industry: Background Dancers go Back to Their Hometowns as Lockdown Makes Mumbai-Life Difficult







Manushi Chhillar’s Miss World journey

In 2016, Manushi was selected by the Miss India Organization during her college fest, and thereafter she went on to win FBB Femina Miss India Haryana. She kept dreaming big and won Miss India title and further represented the country at the Miss World 2017 and won it. Manushi is the fourth ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ winner at Miss World from India and first Indian to win both the titles together – Miss World and ‘Beauty With a Purpose’. On November 18, 2017, Manushi was crowned Miss World where she made India proud by bringing back the crown after 17 years. Actor Priyanka Chopra won the crown for India in 2000, just a year after Yukta Mookhey brought the crown home. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, March 17: Karni Sena Stops Prithviraj Shooting, Threatens Director Saying 'We Respect Akshay Kumar, Satisfy us First'

Manushi Chhillar is a perfect combination of beauty with brains. She has always been proud of her Indian values and traditions. In her question and answer round, she was asked “Which profession should receive the highest salary in the world?” to which Chhillar answered, “A mother’s profession should receive the highest salary and respect in the world.” Her response garnered her widespread recognition and helped her win the title. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar Shares Another Silhouette From Prithviraj's Sets as Fans Wait For First Look to be Out Already

How Manushi Chhillar’s life changed after the Miss World pageant

After coming back to India, she was surrounded by media, fans, and was lined up with interviews. She received several awards, took part in campaigns and promotions for social causes, and also joined NGOs. In the same year, she also became India’s top trending personality on Google search.

Manushi travelled the whole world with the Miss World team and the continental winners. She started a project named ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ and met high profile people such as Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President of India, and late Sushma Swaraj, Former Minister of External Affairs, to discuss the project.

Manushi Chhillar’s entry in Bollywood with Prithviraj

Her Bollywood dreams were also fulfilled later. Manushi said she had never thought of being a part of Yash Raj Films until she actually did. The film production giant is known for launching many prominent faces in the industry including Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor among others. Now, it was Manushi Chhillar who joined the coveted list of the stars. In a big announcement from the production house, it was mentioned that Miss World 2017 was making her acting debut in the 2020 historical period drama film Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and the Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

It was after many hits and trials with the audition that Manushi bagged the role in Prithviraj. In one of her interviews, Chhillar elaborated on her role saying, “It is a huge responsibility to play princess Samyukta. She was a powerful personality and stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history, and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible.”

As we await Manushi’s stunning debut on-screen this Diwali, we also wish her a successful run in Bollywood. Happy birthday, Manushi!