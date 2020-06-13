On Disha Patani’s birthday, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff has uploaded an adorable video of the Radhe actor where she can be seen grooving and rapping a song during the dinner date. In the video, Disha grooves and raps the song as Tiger shoots her and they both have a gala time at the restaurant. Clad in a white dress, she glammed up her look with heavy kohled-up eyes, subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, and half hair tied up leaving the tresses to fall. Also Read - Disha Patani Birthday: Here Are Some Interesting And Lesser-Known Facts About Radhe Actor

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later 😂…happy birthday rockstar❤️ @dishapatani.” (sic)

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later 😂…happy birthday rockstar❤️ @dishapatani A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:51pm PDT



Disha was quick to respond ad wrote, “Youuuuu thank you superstar.” (sic)

Earlier, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also wished Disha with the sweetest picture. In the photo, the gorgeous ladies can be seen brightening the selfie with their smile. She wrote, “Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!🌸🌸🌸🌸❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dishapatani A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT



Tiger and Disha have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they have not made it official yet. The couple is often spotted together at Mumbai eateries. Disha also shares a close bond with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai oppoite Salman Khan. She will also feature in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2.