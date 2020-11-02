Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: It’s rare to see the kind of success in the Hindi film industry that actor Shah Rukh Khan has achieved. At 55, with practically no hit movie in the last three years, any other actor would have faded away but Shah Rukh is just not here because of his screen presence. It’s the audience’s indelible love for him that makes him a superstar irrespective of the flops or hits he has in his resume. But this love isn’t a result of some overnight stardom. It was a beautifully curated line-up of movies that showed the audience how Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t just another quintessential Bollywood hero. His films transported the audience to the world of romance, dreams, beauty and at the same time introduce them to the grandeur of cinema where the magic only meant his signature open wide arms. Also Read - DDLJ Turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Change DP, Name And Twitter Launches Cowbell Emoji

Here's the list of 14 such movies that received immense love from the audience and kept proving all these years that there is only one Shah Rukh Khan and will always be!

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Rahul, Naam to Suna Hoga!', Shah Rukh Khan Shouts His Iconic Dialogue As Rahul Tripathi Collects his Man of The Match Award

Shah Rukh Khan had debuted in the industry in a negative role (Baazigar) after which he could have found comfort in getting typecast as long as the work was coming in and the audience was noticing him. However, the actor aspired to be seen in different roles. While he had proved the mettle of his acting, it was with Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ that he showed all how he was going to write the history of romance in the Indian cinema. SRK immortalised Raj Malhotra as the dream boy who could cross oceans for his love and yet behave traditional enough to marry her only with the permission of her parents. DDLJ made history and not just at the Box Office.

2. Pardes (1997)

Shah Rukh Khan starred in Subhash Ghai-directed Pardes in the same year as Dil Toh Pagal Hai. It showed SRK in the role of a man who falls in love with the woman his boss’s son is going to marry. Pardes showed a hero’s rage, loyalty, commitment, and simplicity. SRK’s chemistry with Mahima Chaudhry impressed the audience. The fact that there was a film in which the audience’s favourite romantic hero wasn’t allowed to romance the girl intrigued the audience and SRK once again went home with love that was only going to get deeper from here on.

3. Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

The audience could see romance in the air with Shah Rukh Khan taking over the screens. The actor was then paired with Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in another movie from the YRF. Shah Rukh once again talked about love, the girl of one’s dreams, and danced amid the snow-clad mountains. He made falling in love look easy and showed how life turns into something straight out of a fairytale if you are in love. Rahul became people’s hero who was there to make them realise that ‘someone somewhere is made for you’.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with this film that had the formula of success in place already. The film was bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together after the super success of DDLJ and that worked best for it. With Rani Mukerji’s character dying in the first half, the emotions were also checked while Salman Khan brought in all the extra style the film needed. From music, casting, locations, and the whole mood of the film – everything was in place and nothing went wrong. Shah Rukh and Kajol created history once again and established there’s not going to be any pairing on-screen that can justify love and romance better than Rahul and Anjali. Also, the audience never forgot ‘Pyaar dosti hai’ after this film!

5. Mohabbatein (2000)

After showing the perfect romance and creating fairytale love stories, Shah Rukh Khan turned into a teacher (literally) to teach how to write love letters, impress a girl with an impromptu song, and just never give up on someone you dearly love. Mohabbatein’s Raj Aryan Malhotra showed that true love never dies and one doesn’t need to fight with guns and moves but a subtle strength of love is enough to beat the ‘parampara, pratishtha and anushasan‘ of those against the matters of the heart.

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Kajol in yet another Karan Johar-directorial. This time, they were not the only ones romancing on-screen and it was not essentially a love story. K3G was a family drama that featured a brother who vows to bring his elder brother back home, a mother who keeps longing for his son but is not allowed to express, a hero who misses his parents but cannot see them again, and a daughter-in-law who spends a big part of her life thinking she couldn’t touch the feet of her father-in-law. K3G had one of the most dramatic stories of all time, stunning visuals from London and Egypt, a fake Chandni Chowk, gorgeous starcast, and Shah Rukh Khan who took no time to impress the audience as Rahul once again.

7. Devdas (2002)

Now when Devdas was announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a section of the audience just couldn’t believe that an actor had agreed to step into the shoes of Dilip Kumar in a role that he once did to extreme perfection on-screen. Nevertheless, Shah Rukh Khan became the hero of the most tragic love story in Indian history and ruled the screens again. With Aishwarya Rai’s Paro and Madhuri Dixit’s Chandramukhi, things only became a lot more beautiful and strongly impressive. Shah Rukh’s towering acting added to the grandeur and the industry got its new Devdas.

8. Don (2002)

Shah Rukh Khan went back to his anti-hero time with Farhan Akhtar-directed Don. It was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don and how SRK was going to replicate one of Big B’s iconic roles ever sent the fans in a tizzy. However, Shah Rukh emerged in style, with the same I-know-what-i-am-doing-and-let-me-do-it-attitude that his character carried in the film. Don became super successful at the Box Office and proved that Shah Rukh might know the ABC of romance but he also knew style and drama.

9. Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman dies in the film. While at the heart of it, Kal Ho Na Ho was a love story, SRK tried to show the audience the importance of living in every moment. He focuses on making people smile, spreading love, positivity, teaching them that we are given only one life, and let’s live it to the fullest till our last breath. The film made the audience cry and SRK deepened his place in their hearts.

10. Swades (2004)

Now, this is considered one of the most underrated films starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor played the role of a scientist who comes to India for a few days then decides to stay here to contribute to his own land with all the talent and potential he has. Swades tried to bring up the issue of brain drain from a developing country like India. It didn’t have SRK romancing amid the mountains and the trees wearing all those stylish costumes. It showed him as an educated, thinking young Indian man who could bring a change and influence an entire generation to think before searching for better opportunities outside than home.

11. Veer-Zaara (2004)

The concept of making a cross-border love story doesn’t easily entice the filmmakers considering the socio-political scenario in the country. But, there’s nothing to worry about if Shah Rukh Khan is spearheading the film. In Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara, SRK played the role of an Indian airforce pilot who falls in love with a Pakistani girl during a rescue mission. Veer and Zaara created a world that looks unbelievable and that speaks volumes of the sincerity of love. If SRK’s Raj and Rahul were a little nonchalant and free in love, his Veer was resolute, mature, and courageous.

12. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Sushmita Sen and left the audience wondering why they never got to see this pairing before. Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na was an easy rom-com in which SRK played an army officer who joins a college for a mission and also ends up falling in love with his teacher. The audience loved to see the actor doing everything from comedy and action to drama and romance in one film. Main Hoon Na seemed like the easiest entertainer featuring SRK where you knew everything is going to fall in place at the end.

13. Chak De! India (2007)

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India is one of the most beautifully made sports films ever. It featured Shah Rukh Khan in an immensely serious and emotional role. As a mainstream Bollywood movie, it did more than serving just entertainment. Shah Rukh looked powerful taking on issues like sexism, religious hatred, and politics of organised institutions in the fields of sports. He played the role of a star hockey player named Kabir Khan who’s cast off the team and shunned from society after losing a game against Pakistan. Chak De! India was a perfect concoction of quality content, entertainment, and performances that leave you with thoughts long after you finish watching the film. The audience appreciated the message that Shah Rukh Khan was there to give precisely in ‘sattar minute’.

14. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Everytime Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan teamed up before this film, they created a fantasy world. Their cinema seemed limited to escapism but with My Name is Khan, that changed. The film dared to take up an issue that could have just created a huge stir and led to protests everywhere in today’s time. The film talked about Islamophobia in the aftermath of 9/11 and featured Shah Rukh in the role of an autistic Muslim man Rizwan Khan who marries a Hindu woman Mandira and lives in a fictional town in the US. As the world changes after the ghastly 9/11 attacks, Rizwan and his family become the victims of racism and hate crimes. My Name is Khan was a sensitive film and had SRK telling his audience what stands relevant and thoughtful even today.

So which one of these movies are you going to watch as King Khan turns 55?