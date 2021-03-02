Actor Jai Hemant Shroff aka Tiger Shroff is known for his impeccable dancing skills. The son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Dutt made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the romantic action film Heropanti, since then he has made his mark in the Hindi film industry. Kids’ favorite, Tiger has done so many blockbuster action films since his debut. As he turns 31 today, we present to you a compilation of some of the most deadly stunts done by him. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Tiger Shroff: Do You Know he Never Wanted to be an Actor? Unknown Facts - Watch Video

The Baaghi actor is highly active on social media and he keeps interacting with his millions of fans by constantly posting on Instagram. No doubt that Tiger is a king of action, he has also made a separate story highlights on Instagram for his best action moves.

Best stunts performed by Tiger Shroff:

Recently Tiger posted a video in which he could be seen doing a back-flip from a certain height and he captioned the post as ”Love my job”.

In this video, Tiger is doing a flying kick which left fans’ jaw dropped. It seemed so amazing that if you blinked you might have missed the stunt. He captioned the video with a funny note that read, ”Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games”. Singer Shaan commented under his video ”…is this real… or a video game?”.

On the special occasion of Republic Day, Tiger did a special stunt while holding the flag of India, in which along with his fans, Shilpa Shetty also commented ‘Wow’.

Tiger Shroff is known for flexibility and this video is proof of that. This video left his fans stunned as he could be seen kicking a football from a certain height. He captioned the video as ”Cos sometimes i just miss playing”.

The Heropanti actor is an inspiration for so many people out there. In this video, Tiger is catching the bottle of Pepsi while doing air cartwheel. Actor Siddharthnigam commented ”I know the hardwork behind this video”.

— written by Aditi Adhikari