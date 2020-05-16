Actor Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older today and his fans to Bollywood friends have been pouring in their wishes for the versatile actor. On his 32nd birthday, Kiara Advani,, who worked with him in Lust Stories shared a goofy picture while his Manmarziyaan co-star Taapsee Pannu wished her ‘Neele Kukkad’ with an adorable post. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Shares a Beautiful Poem by Fan Tracing His Journey From Deepak Chaudhary To Major Vihaan

On the other hand, his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif shared his favourite 'How's The Josh' clip to wish him on his special day.

Check out the Bollywood wishes here:



Wishing you a very Happy birthday @vickykaushal09. May you always keep smiling and keep entertaining everyone with your talent! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 16, 2020

Talking about his birthday plans amid lockdown, he told IANS, “It’s going to be different this time because it’ll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I’ll also be catching up with my friends over video calls.”

Vicky also traveled down memory lane to recall how his birthday would be celebrated in his childhood. “I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I couldn’t wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends.”

He said the lockdown has made him realise how much his family matters to him. “From this point on, it’ll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I’ll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I’ll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fastpaced life for not being there with my family,” shared the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Karan Johar’s Takht, and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam, a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He has also signed Uri director Aditya Dhar’s next, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

With inputs from IANS!