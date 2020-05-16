Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, on April 16. The actor’s younger brother – Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram to share a set of a few throwback photos from their childhood with a beautiful caption. Sunny talked about their growing up days and how Vicky always used to be ‘right’. He expressed his love for his brother and wrote how nothing has changed from those days till today. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Shares a Beautiful Poem by Fan Tracing His Journey From Deepak Chaudhary To Major Vihaan

Sunny and Vicky are known as one of Bollywood’s most loved brother-duos. While Vicky has already made a big name for himself in the film industry with his stellar performances in films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bhoot Part I: The Haunted Ship, Sunny is yet to get his breakthrough. In the caption of his birthday special post, Sunny wrote, “कुछ नहीं बदला…Photo paper से phone-पर आ गयी, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला…तू 2 फीट 6 से 6 फीट 2 का हो गया, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला…हम पहले cool थे आज very cool हैं, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला…मैं left था, तू right है। देख, कुछ नहीं बदला… जन्मदिन मुबारक हो brother @vickykaushal09 , ढेर सारा प्यार ❤️” (sic) Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Reveals he Has Experienced Sleep Paralysis Couple of Times, Says 'It's Damn Scary'

Vicky is currently gearing up for three big films in his kitty. While his film with Shoojit Sircar which is based on freedom fighter Udham Singh is completed, he is yet to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. His other film with Uri director Aditya which is based on mythological character Ashwatthama is still in the pre-production stage.

On the personal front, Vicky is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif. The duo has reportedly been hiding their chemistry and making sure to stay away from each other in front of the cameras.