Father's Day is celebrated annually on every third Sunday of June. This year, the day is celebrated on June 21. It dedicates the day to fathers and father figures to appreciate their role in our life. It was very first celebrated in the United States of America in the year 1909 to complement Mother's Day. Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan to Anushka Sharma, flooded social media with throwback pictures with their fathers and they all are just too good to miss.
Salman Khan, "Happy father's Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush."
Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony where her father can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. She captioned it, "A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore… Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is. You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life "Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine."
Take a look at the posts here:
