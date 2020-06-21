Father’s Day is celebrated annually on every third Sunday of June. This year, the day is celebrated on June 21. It dedicates the day to fathers and father figures to appreciate their role in our life. It was very first celebrated in the United States of America in the year 1909 to complement Mother’s Day. Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan to Anushka Sharma, flooded social media with throwback pictures with their fathers and they all are just too good to miss. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Google Goes Old School Under Lockdown, Offers Craft Supplements to Doodle Digital Card For Daddy Dearest

Salman Khan, “Happy father’s Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush.” Also Read - Father's Day 2020: 10 Things a Father Does That go Unnoticed in Your Life

Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony where her father can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. She captioned it, “A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore… Papa- “Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is. You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself ” Me- “But how will I know what’s the right thing to do in all situations in life “Papa-“For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always ” I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine.” Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Here is How Role of Dads Has Changed Over The Years

Take a look at the posts here:

#happyfathersday my amazing papa @suman.agg09 ❤️

Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Father and daughters. #happyfathersday @khemster2

Soha (@sakpataudi)

माँ कहती है, पूरा carbon-copy हूँ… #HappyFathersDay

Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

He’ll always have your back Tim… ❤️ #HappyFathersDay

Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Mom n Dad

Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia)

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.

Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Happy Father’s Day! Happy Birthday Soufflé! Happy Solar Eclipse Day! (Phew)

lisaraniray (@lisaraniray)

My favourite Man .. Love you Papa ❤️❤️ @sanonrahul

Kriti (@kritisanon)

Dotty duo ⚪️ Happy Father’s Day Papa ❤️ love youuu #fathersday

KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

