On Mother's Day 2020, celebrities from Bollywood and television industry flooded social media with adorable pictures with their mother. From cricketer Virat Kohli sharing happiness loaded pictures with his mother to Kareena Kapoor Khan posting cutest pictures with Taimur Ali Khan while Anushka Sharma posted pictures with her mom. The pictures will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Mother's Day is a day to show gratitude to your mother for her contributions towards the family and her efforts in raising you. As per the history goes, the first Mother's Day was celebrated in the US in the year 1908 after a woman named Anna Jarvis hosted a memorial at St Andrew's Methodist Church in West Virginia.

Take a look at the adorable posts by celebrities:

View this post on Instagram my safe place.. love you mama ❤️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 10, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day . ❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 10, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram #happymothersday to my mum and to me ❤️❣️ A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on May 10, 2020 at 1:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy mother’s day ❤️❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 9, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Mama’s Day Everyone! A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on May 9, 2020 at 9:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Ma A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on May 10, 2020 at 12:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram I love you mummy ♥️ #happymothersday A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on May 9, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Hmmm….. so that’s where I get it from #HappyMothersDay A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on May 9, 2020 at 9:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on May 9, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram माँ। #HappyMothersDay A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 10, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother’s Day..❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on May 9, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Just like every other day❤️❤️❤️so lucky to have you mommyyy #mothersday A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Motherhood: All Love begins and Ends There. Happy Mother’s Day A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on May 9, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Love you maa ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 9, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

Happy Mother’s Day to All!