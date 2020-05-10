On Mother’s Day 2020, celebrities from Bollywood and television industry flooded social media with adorable pictures with their mother. From cricketer Virat Kohli sharing happiness loaded pictures with his mother to Kareena Kapoor Khan posting cutest pictures with Taimur Ali Khan while Anushka Sharma posted pictures with her mom. The pictures will definitely bring a smile on your face. Also Read - Trending News Today May 10, 2020: Mother's Day Special: Meet Kamalathal, 85-Year-Old TN Woman Selling Idlis For ₹1 to Feed Migrant Workers Despite Losses

Mother’s Day is a day to show gratitude to your mother for her contributions towards the family and her efforts in raising you. As per the history goes, the first Mother’s Day was celebrated in the US in the year 1908 after a woman named Anna Jarvis hosted a memorial at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Google's Interactive Doodle Goes All Crafty, Allows You to Make Virtual Card And Mail it to Mommy



Take a look at the adorable posts by celebrities:

View this post on Instagram

my safe place.. love you mama ❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on



View this post on Instagram

Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day . ❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

View this post on Instagram

#happymothersday to my mum and to me ❤️❣️

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Love & only love – Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy mother’s day ❤️❤️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

View this post on Instagram

Dodging them till date. Keep them coming Maa. Love you! ❤️

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day Maa … I love you… would be lost without you ❤️

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day Mumma .. We are because of you ❤️ @anammirzaaa @izhaan.mirzamalik @nasimamirza

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mama’s Day Everyone!

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on

View this post on Instagram

Ma

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

View this post on Instagram

To all the brave mama bears out there #happymothersday #nowiknow #blissandgrit @guyhershberg

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

View this post on Instagram

I love you mummy ♥️ #happymothersday

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

View this post on Instagram

Hmmm….. so that’s where I get it from #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

View this post on Instagram

The wind beneath my wings ❤️ Thank you for everything Mom ❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Wishing my mom and all the mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day. Thanks for everything ❤️ Family above everything

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

View this post on Instagram

माँ। #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

Days like this… ✨ covered in coconut sun cream & overloaded with cuddles. Perfection.

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

View this post on Instagram

From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother’s Day..❤️

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers who mean the world to me. ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

View this post on Instagram

Just like every other day❤️❤️❤️so lucky to have you mommyyy #mothersday

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

View this post on Instagram

Motherhood: All Love begins and Ends There. Happy Mother’s Day

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

View this post on Instagram

This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well… every other day with Tim ❤️ #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

Love you maa ♥️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

Your loving spirit helped us pave our way … ♥️ Happy mother’s day

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

उस्के रेहते जीवन में कोई ग़म नहीं होता, दुनिया साथ दे ना दे पर माँ का प्यार कभी कम नहीं होता। . मेरे लिए माँ सिर्फ़ एक शब्द नहीं , पूरी दुनिया है । मैं अपने आप को खुशनसीब मानती हूँ की मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहती हूँ. . Lots of love and hugs to my friends who stay away from their mothers for work, career and many reasons! U know Maa loves and misses u ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day Jasmina Tanna, my lifeline, I LOVE YOU

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Happy Mother’s Day to All!