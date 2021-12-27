Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife and actor Natasa Stankovic took to social media and shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebration. In the pictures, Natasa can be seen posing with husband Hartik and rest of their family in front of a decorated Christmas tree. Natasa wore a stunning magenta coloured velvet dress and completed her look with silver hairband and silver heels. However, was caught everyone’s attention was Natasa’s baby bump.Also Read - Salman Butt Makes BIG Comment on Hardik Pandya's Fitness, Ex-PAK Captain Reckons IND All-Rounder 'Too Weak to Survive Any Format'

Netizens were quick to question if Natasa is pregnant for the second time. While one of the social media users wrote, “Hi Natasa ji are u pregnant”, another person commented, “second munna coming soon”. “Agastya brother or sister on the way,” another comment on Natasa’s post read. However, it is not yet confirmed if Natasa and Hardik are expecting their second child soon. The couple has not broken silence on the same so far. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya to Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer; Best XI Indian Released Players Available For Retention For Lucknow, Ahmedabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur to Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube; Top Released Indian All-Rounders Who Could Start Bidding War Among Franchises

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and got married during the lockdown. The duo welcomed their son Agastya in July of the same year. Earlier this year, Natasa penned a heartfelt note when her son turned one and wrote, “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learn new things every day makes me so happy love you my son, love you so so much.”