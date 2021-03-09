Actor Ranbir Kapoor might have contracted the coronavirus. At least that’s what the large section of media is reporting. However, his uncle Randhir Kapoor has refused to confirm the news. In a statement to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Randhir mentioned that his nephew is unwell but he can’t say if he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Also Read - Death From Coronavirus: Why Overweight Adults Are At Higher Risk

Ranbir has reportedly been quarantined at his residence in Mumbai and has been asked to take all the necessary precautions. Randhir was quoted as saying, “I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town.” Also Read - India's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout 'Rescued The World’: Top US Scientist

Earlier, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Singh had contracted the deadly virus on the sets of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, along with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. However, she had mild symptoms after which she recovered in a few weeks. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to write, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers – My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.” Also Read - Maharashtra: Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown in Aurangabad Till April 4; Ajanta, Ellora to be Shut on Saturdays And Sundays

Meanwhile, Ranbir has recently begun shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji in Mumbai. The actor even took to social media to share a photo of herself from the sets of the film in which both Ranbir and Ayan were also visible. The film has been in production for the last two years. The release date is yet to be finalised. We wish our best to Ranbir!