Haseen Dilruba Teaser Out: The teaser of the much-anticipated film Haseen Dilruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane is out and it is definitely an intriguing one. The teaser begins with Taapsee stepping out of the train followed up by mysterious scenes featuring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The teaser also shows Vikrant and Taapsee getting married and how 'shades of lust, obsession, and deceit' take over the main characters of the film. It is tough to decipher the plot of the murder mystery from the teaser that is set to unveil 'Kaunspiracy' amid the troubled life of Taapsee and Vikrant.

Sharing the teaser, Taapsee wrote, "Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chhiton ke sang (three shades of love, with a splash of blood)." She added the hashtags #HaseenDilruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy. (sic)"

On Monday morning, Taapsee shared a poster of the film and captioned it, “Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein?”

The film is helmed by Binil Mathew and is produced by Anand L Rai. Speaking about the film, Rai said in a statement to PTI, “Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertaining and engage the audience with this edgy script.” The film is scheduled to release on July 2 on Netflix.