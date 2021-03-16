Mumbai: Krishna Shroff has set social media on fire after sharing hot pictures from her Maldives vacation and her friend and brother Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is loving it. Krishna, who is currently on a vacation in the Maldives, shared two pictures on social media. In these pictures, she is not only seen flaunting her fabulous body in a red bikini but is also seen making most of her time in the Maldivian paradise. She captioned her post as ‘Zen’ which means feeling peaceful and relaxed. Also Read - Disha Patani Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff With Silly Pics, This is How Sister Krishna Shroff Reacted

Impressed with the pictures, Baaghi actor Disha Patani posted fire emojis in the comment section. But Disha isn’t the only one who found these posts hot. The comment section of Krishna’s post on Instagram is filled with fire emojis. Even her fans commented on the post calling her ‘hot’. One of the social media users mentioned, ‘Cannot resist your hotness’ while another one commented ‘Haye Garmi’. Krishna has shared several other images too from her vacation. Check out some of the other pictures too: Also Read - Krishna Shroff Gets Trolled For Posting Bikini Picture Again, Fans Say 'Sanskaari Bano'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna Shroff has been spotted several times with brother Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Recently, the brother-sister duo stepped out on a dinner date with Disha Patani. The trio could not escape from the paparazzi.

On the work front, Disha is shooting for Ek Villain Returns which is expected to release in February next year. She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Meanwhile, Krishna co-owns an MMA training centre called MMA Matrix with brother Tiger Shroff. She is the younger daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff.