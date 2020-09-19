Actor Sanjay Dutt, who flew down to Dubai to meet his children and has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, is expected to resume work on Yah Raj Film’s big-budget film Prithviraj post-Diwali 2020. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. As per Pinkvilla report, Sanjay Dutt will be completing the shoot of the film after Diwali. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Finally Meets His Children Shahraan, Iqra in Dubai After Months of Lockdown

A trade analyst told Pinkvilla, "Sanju has finished 85-90 percent of Prithviraj shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left. He has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. He has been a rockstar as he is finishing all his shooting commitments. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately."

Maanayata shared a happy picture of Sanjay with his kids and captioned it, "Today…I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints…No requests… just to be together, forever. Amen."



As per the reports, Sanjay is undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Mumbai and he is responding to the treatment. Earlier, the doctor treating him was quoted as saying by India Today, “It took him a while to hear about his illness for the first time and to accept that truth and to be mentally prepared, but next time when we met, Sanju looked very positive. He also said that he wants to return to the shoot soon after the treatment and complete all his pending films.”

On August 11, Sanjay, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. “Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account on August 11.