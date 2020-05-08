Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their second wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja. The actor took to Instagram to share a lovely post about two years of their happy married life. She addressed Anand and mentioned just how lucky she is to have gotten married to her best friend. Sonam made a heartfelt note alongside a cute picture of herself posing with Anand. The picture, as she mentioned, is her first-ever with her now-husband then-boyfriend. Also Read - On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Here's Decoding Actor's Bridal Look

In her post on Instagram, Sonam wrote how this is their second wedding anniversary but it's been four years to their relationship. A part of her post read, "…Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received. ❤️ #everydayphenomenal" (sic)

Sonam and Anand got married in Mumbai at the actor’s aunt heritage bungalow called Rockdale. It was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony for the couple after which they gave a lavish wedding reception inviting the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

In her interview with Filmfare later, Sonam revealed that she met Anand when her friends were actually trying to set her up with one of Anand’s friends. She said they both kept talking and realised that they bonded really well. The actor added that when two weeks later she asked Anand if he would still want her to talk to his friend, he said, “no, no, not at all, I’ll keep you for myself.”