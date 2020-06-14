Renowned Bollywood actor and TV star Sushant Singh Rajpoot committed suicide at the age of 34 at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Leaving Bollywood fraternity in shock, celebrities pour in their condolence and expressed their disbelief and shock on hearing the news of Sushant’s death. From Madhuri Dixit to Disha Patani, Bollywood poured in their condolence. Also Read - ‘Bright Actor Gone Too Soon’: PM Modi Recollects Memorable Performances of Sushant Singh Rajput

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “It’s heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar is ‘Shocked And Speechless’ After Hearing The News of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Sush… 😢😢😢 I’m so sorry… RIP”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #sushantsinghrajput Strength to the family and friends.”

Virat Kohli tweeted, “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends.”

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Deepest condolences to Sushant’s friends and family. A fine actor who had such an inspiring journey. #RipSushantSinghRajput — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 14, 2020

Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I’m so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RzLrdJ4keX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Very sad to hear about the death of the very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My sincere condolences to his family and friends #ripsushantsinghrajput — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 14, 2020

And the year is surely making its presence felt and etched in history. For all the worst reasons……

Too soon 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2020

I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 14, 2020

Such tragic news, rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) June 14, 2020

The young handsome and talented actor @itsSSR has committed suicide. May God bless his soul, Rest in peace. We always post pictures and feel sad when someone has gone but never care when those are alive. Friends do love and care for each other as much as you can🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/baiqRLH9Hs — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 14, 2020

It’s heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 14, 2020

In tragic shock at the news of #SushantSinghRajput ‘s sad demise. In deference to his memory, postponing my tweet chat with @raghuvendras on #Raghuvaarta that was scheduled at 4pm today. Good bye Sushant, we are devastated. Keep your near and dear ones close. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/RNCLYtUO2e — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain….💔 pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput .One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step. You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/U8MQZKDFNP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through… be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020

This got to be the most shocking thing Bollywood ever experiences ..SO YOUNG and SO MUCH LIFE AHEAD and then WHY ??? #SushantSinghRajput — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 14, 2020

My god!!!!!! Why why why ???? Shocked beyond words !!!! 2020 can u be harder ??????? What is going on ???🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻May ur soul RIP .🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qIO9lrtikm — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 14, 2020

I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

Shocked ..saddened .. not an age to go ..not a way to go .. tragic .. #ripsushantsinghrajput — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) June 14, 2020

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 14, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken 💔

A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 14, 2020

Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby! pic.twitter.com/aEnWaOlrXR — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 14, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Have always known him to be a very cheerful and jovial person. My deepest condolences to his family members & friends . #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 14, 2020

This is just not done buddy ..I can’t believe this ,,this news has left me speechless ..no words ! R.I.P @itsSSR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT ! #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/3NCbEt3xJm — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence and currently, his body has been taken to the hospital for post-mortem. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details of the apparent suicide are awaited, said the official.

He was known for his films such as Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichore among others.