Renowned Bollywood actor and TV star Sushant Singh Rajpoot committed suicide at the age of 34 at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Leaving Bollywood fraternity in shock, celebrities pour in their condolence and expressed their disbelief and shock on hearing the news of Sushant’s death. From Madhuri Dixit to Disha Patani, Bollywood poured in their condolence. Also Read - ‘Bright Actor Gone Too Soon’: PM Modi Recollects Memorable Performances of Sushant Singh Rajput
Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “It’s heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar is ‘Shocked And Speechless’ After Hearing The News of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death
Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Sush… 😢😢😢 I’m so sorry… RIP”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #sushantsinghrajput Strength to the family and friends.”
Virat Kohli tweeted, “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends.”
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence and currently, his body has been taken to the hospital for post-mortem. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details of the apparent suicide are awaited, said the official.
He was known for his films such as Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichore among others.