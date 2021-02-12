Veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away earlier this week, leaving the Kapoor family dealing with one more loss in a span of a year. Rajiv’s brother Randhir Kapoor spoke to the daily and expressed just how broken he is as his brother passed away with no ‘medical history’. Also Read - 'Together Now And Forever'! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Photos of Rishi Kapoor And Rajiv Kapoor

In an interview with Times of India, Randhir mentioned that Rajiv was extremely jovial and a happy soul who was eagerly waiting for his Bollywood comeback. The actor revealed that his late younger brother was even scheduled to have media interviews on Sunday, Valentine’s Day for the same film that was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Only memories are left and Randhir explained that the realisation of his brother passing away hasn’t really sunken it yet. Also Read - Rajiv Kapoor Prayer Meeting Update: No Chautha For Late Actor Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms

“Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever,” he said. Also Read - RIP Rajiv Kapoor Twitter Mourns: Internet Saddened by Untimely Demise of Ram Teri Ganga Maili Actor

Rajiv Kapoor died of a heart attack. When asked if he remembers what exactly happened on Tuesday, February 9 before he was taken to the hospital, Kapoor said that the nurse went to wake him up but she saw his pulse dropping. A heartbroken Randhir was quoted as saying, “We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house”.

May the family garner strength to deal with the loss!