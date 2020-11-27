The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani have finally dropped the much-anticipated song ‘Heelein Toot Gayi’. The actor is seen in four sizzling avatars as she dances alongside Guru Randhawa and co-star Aditya seal. Kiara makes a glamorous appearance in an air hostess costume, followed up with a shimmery golden sari, sequined red gown, and a night suit. Also Read - Heelein Toot Gayi: Ahead of Song Release, Kiara Advani Glints Internet With Her Surreal Beauty in Sequin Saree

The song is around Kiara, who is a shopaholic, whose ‘Heelein’ breaks due to too much shopping. It is a foot-tapping number and will make you groove to its beat. Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer Twitter Reactions: While Some Netizens Call It 'Shameless', Others Love Kiara Advani-Aditya Seal Chemistry

Watch the song here:

Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: India-Pakistan Love Story For Kiara Advani And Aditya Seal?

The track is crooned by Badshah and Aastha Gill featuring Guru Randhawa. The lyrics and music have been composed by Badshah.

Earlier, the song ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ was released from the film featuring Kiara and Aditya. The song is a hit already and we hope even this track will make it to chartbusters.

The film revolves around ndira Gupta aka Indoo, a free-spirited girl from Gaziabad who turns to a dating app to find love on the advice of her best friend Sonal, role essayed by Mallika Dua. Indoo finds the right guy in Samar from Hyderabad, played by Aditya Seal. In a failed attempt to seduce him, she finds out that he is a Pakistani national, which is followed by a news bulletin that informs that suspected Pakistani terrorists infiltrated the city and are hiding. In another scene, Indoo is seen calling Samar an ‘atankvadi(terrorist) and carries a knife to protect herself.

IIndoo Ki Jawani will have a theatrical release on December 11, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment) and is directed by Abir Sengupta.