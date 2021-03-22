Mumbai: What if you encounter a gorilla and are assigned a task to be with him for a few days? Quite an unrealistic and scary situation – yeah? Well, not if you are in the world of Bollywood and it’s a story that can tickle your funny bone in no time. In Amazon Prime Video’s new film Hello Charlie, Aadar Jain gets stuck in a strange task where he has to live with a gorilla now, at least until his task is finished. Also Read - Hello Charlie Trailer Out on March 22, Monday - Watch Out For Aadar Jain Befriending a Gorilla!

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting April 9, 2021. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the rib-tickling trailer of the upcoming family and kids’ entertainer Hello Charlie, starring Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain and debutant Shlokka Pandit along with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the trailer of Hello Charlie introduces us to the bizarre world of an adventure comedy, showcasing the funny antics and chemistry between the gorilla Toto and the simpleton Charlie (Aadar Jain). Taking us through an immersive journey when a billionaire’s escape results in a series of the comedy of errors and strange situations, Hello Charlie is sure to leave the audience in splits. Prime members in India and across 240+ countries and territories can watch the global premiere of Hello Charlie on April 9, 2021. Also Read - Chehre Producer Anand Pandit Breaks Silence on Finally Showing Rhea Chakraborty in Trailer

Speaking on the trailer, actor Jackie Shroff said, “While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, one must know that doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. Having said that, it was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing. We are glad that the film is having a global release on Amazon Prime Video that will see cinephiles across the world laugh out loud.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jackie Shroff's Durga-Printed Jacket Deserves a Separate Episode of Its Own

Sharing his excitement on the trailer launch, actor Aadar Jain said, “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie when it comes out on Amazon Prime Video on April 9th, 2021.”

Commenting on the trailer, debutant actress Shlokka Pandit said, “I am absolutely ecstatic to say the very least. This is my debut movie and I feel really lucky & fortunate to have worked with Jackie sir, Aadar and Rajpal sir in my first film. Working with Excel Entertainment and our director Pankaj Saraswat has been a real learning experience, something that I will always cherish. It’s a surreal feeling that my debut movie is going to have a global premiere and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch the hysterical story of Hello Charlie starting April 9. It is an adventure comedy about a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town who is given the task of transporting a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way. You will witness hilarious performances by unique characters on this roller-coaster journey in the film.’

Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others, Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.