Hema Malini on sexist comment: Veteran actor and MP Hema Malini reacted to the comment made by a fellow MP from Maharashtra in which he used her 'cheeks' as a metaphor to explain how he wants the roads of his constituency to look. In her latest interview, Hema said such comments should not be made against any woman.

It was on Sunday at a political party that Gulabrao Patil, Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister compared the development that he intend to make in his constituency. He said he wants the roads to be as smooth as Hema's cheeks. While he later apologised for the remark, Hema, in an interview with news agency ANI, said, "Better I keep my cheeks properly, safely. Waise karna nahi chahye (Such statements should be avoided)."

The popular actor added that she could have overlooked the comment if it was made by a member of the general public but it was an MP making that statement. She said, "But if it is a Member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (who says it), I don't think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying (such things)."

#WATCH “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste,” says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks pic.twitter.com/SJg5ZTrbMw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

She also mentioned that the ‘trend’ of such comments was started by Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar. “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste,” she added.

Speaking about his statements later, Patil told the media in Dhule that he never intended to hurt anyone or be disrespectful towards a woman. “I did not mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena that idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women,” he said.

Earlier last month, Rajasthan’s state minister Rajendra Gudha made a similar jibe at actor Katrina Kaif and said the roads of his villages should be as smooth as Katrina’s cheeks. “Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif‘s cheeks,” he said at a public gathering in Jhunjhuni district in the state.

Making sexist statements against Bollywood actresses is not a new thing in politics. In fact, many actresses who have now turned successful politicians often face derogatory statements by male politicians who speak mindlessly in the media with the intention of trolling that woman or making her feel less suitable to politics than the film industry. Smriti Irani, Jaya Prada, Jaya Bachchan are just a few names that have been at the receiving end of such statements in the past.